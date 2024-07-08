Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training

An Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron approaches Malemute Drop Zone during airborne sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. The guardsmen and Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

