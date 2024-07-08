Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training

Alaska Air National Guard aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron deploy two container delivery system bundles from a HC-130J Combat King II over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. The CDS drop allows for rapid aerial insertion of supplies and equipment for military and contingency operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

