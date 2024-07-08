Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training

Air Force tactical air control party specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron jump from an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. The 211th Rescue Squadron aviators and special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

