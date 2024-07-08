Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) deck crewmembers prepare the tow line on Healy’s aft working deck during a towing exercise near Port Angeles, Washington, June 14, 2024. Healy’s crew conduct training exercises to gain proficiencies and ensure they are mission ready. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Andrew Kerst)

