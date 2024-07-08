Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway [Image 6 of 6]
AT SEA
06.14.2024
Courtesy Photo
Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) deck crewmembers prepare the tow line on Healy’s aft working deck during a towing exercise near Port Angeles, Washington, June 14, 2024. Healy’s crew conduct training exercises to gain proficiencies and ensure they are mission ready. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Andrew Kerst)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8524987
|VIRIN:
|240614-G-G0200-1003
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway
LEAVE A COMMENT