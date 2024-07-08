Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

Three Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB 87333) crew members haul around on the messenger line sent over from the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) during a towing exercise near Port Angeles, Washington, June 14, 2024. The messenger line is connected to the towline. Once the Adelie receives the tow line, the crew attaches it to their bitt on the forecastle and are in tow. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

