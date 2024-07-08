Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

    AT SEA

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Three Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB 87333) crew members haul around on the messenger line sent over from the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) during a towing exercise near Port Angeles, Washington, June 14, 2024. The messenger line is connected to the towline. Once the Adelie receives the tow line, the crew attaches it to their bitt on the forecastle and are in tow. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:11
    Photo ID: 8524985
    VIRIN: 240614-G-G0200-1002
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 118.65 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Underway
    TSTA
    USCG PolarOps

