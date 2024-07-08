Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway [Image 1 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

    AT SEA

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    An Aviation Standardization team member shows a Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) fire team where a fire might ignite on a MH-65 Dolphin during a training exercise near Port Angeles, Washington, June 12, 2024. Healy’s crew conduct training exercises to gain proficiencies and prepare the crews with damage control skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Asher.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Location: AT SEA
    Healy
    Underway
    USCG PolarOps

