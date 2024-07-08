Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) Landing Signal Officer (LSO) prepares for the first landing of the afternoon during helicopter operations with a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles air crew, near Port Angeles, Washington, June 12, 2024. The LSO manages the flight deck during all helicopter operations and signals to the pilot when it is safe to land. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Asher.

