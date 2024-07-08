Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

    AT SEA

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) Landing Signal Officer (LSO) prepares for the first landing of the afternoon during helicopter operations with a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles air crew, near Port Angeles, Washington, June 12, 2024. The LSO manages the flight deck during all helicopter operations and signals to the pilot when it is safe to land. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Asher.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:11
    Location: AT SEA
    Healy
    Underway
    TSTA
    USCG PolarOps

