Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway [Image 2 of 6]
AT SEA
06.12.2024
Courtesy Photo
Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) Landing Signal Officer (LSO) prepares for the first landing of the afternoon during helicopter operations with a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles air crew, near Port Angeles, Washington, June 12, 2024. The LSO manages the flight deck during all helicopter operations and signals to the pilot when it is safe to land. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Asher.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8524975
|VIRIN:
|240612-G-G0200-1002
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway
LEAVE A COMMENT