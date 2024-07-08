Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway [Image 3 of 6]
AT SEA
06.13.2024
Courtesy Photo
Two Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers work together pulling up flight deck nets following sunset helicopter landings near Port Angeles, Washington, June 13, 2024. Healy’s crew conduct training exercises to gain proficiencies and ensure they are mission ready. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Haley Howard.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8524977
|VIRIN:
|240613-G-G0200-1001
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway
LEAVE A COMMENT