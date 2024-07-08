Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew conduct training exercises underway

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) begins a parallel approach to the Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB 87333) while transiting near Port Angeles, Washington, June 14, 2024. The two cutters conducted training exercises after Healy departed its Seattle homeport for a months-long Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

