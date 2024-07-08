Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, 307th Maintenance Squadron B-52 mechanic, stands by his brainchild, the Engine Pod Mainteance Stand, July 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Vickers conceived and designed the stand to improve safety and efficiency for maintainers during B-52 Phase inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

