    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 6 of 6]

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, 307th Maintenance Squadron B-52 mechanic, stands by his brainchild, the Engine Pod Mainteance Stand, July 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Vickers conceived and designed the stand to improve safety and efficiency for maintainers during B-52 Phase inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:22
    VIRIN: 240710-F-YH293-1006
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
