    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 5 of 6]

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron use a new Engine Pod Stand to perform a Phase inspection on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The new stands allow multiple maintainers to readily access the bottom and top of the jet’s engines. They also run underneath the wings, improving efficiency and safety for maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:22
    Photo ID: 8522302
    VIRIN: 240703-F-YH293-1170
    Resolution: 5651x3767
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    307 MXS
    Engine Pod Stands

