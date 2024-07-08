Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron use a new Engine Pod Stand to perform a Phase inspection on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The new stands allow multiple maintainers to readily access the bottom and top of the jet’s engines. They also run underneath the wings, improving efficiency and safety for maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

