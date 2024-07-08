Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Melton, assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron, uses a flashlight and mirror to look for deficiencies in the jet’s engine during a Phase inspection at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. Melton was working from a new Engine Pod Maintenance Stand designed by Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, a B-52 maintainer assigned to the 307th MXS. The new stands provide greater freedom of movement for maintainers to reach difficult areas on the jet, improving safety for maintainers and efficiency in detecting and fixing maintenance issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

