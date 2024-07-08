Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 2 of 6]

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Melton, assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron, uses a flashlight and mirror to look for deficiencies in the jet’s engine during a Phase inspection at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. Melton was working from a new Engine Pod Maintenance Stand designed by Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, a B-52 maintainer assigned to the 307th MXS. The new stands provide greater freedom of movement for maintainers to reach difficult areas on the jet, improving safety for maintainers and efficiency in detecting and fixing maintenance issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:22
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    307 MXS
    Engine Pod Stands

