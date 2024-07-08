Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron works aboard a new Engine Pod Maintenance Stand during a Phase inspection of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The stands were employed for the first time during the Phase inspection and have several advantages over conventional maintenance stands, including reduced set-up times, greater personnel capacity, and more safety features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

