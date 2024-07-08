Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 4 of 6]

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron works aboard a new Engine Pod Maintenance Stand during a Phase inspection of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The stands were employed for the first time during the Phase inspection and have several advantages over conventional maintenance stands, including reduced set-up times, greater personnel capacity, and more safety features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

