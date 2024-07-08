An Engine Pod Stand runs the length of a B-52 Stratofortress wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The new stands, designed by Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, a B-52 Stratofortress maintainer assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron, allows maintainers to work more safely and efficiently during B-52 Phase inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|07.03.2024
|07.10.2024 16:22
|8522300
|240703-F-YH293-1021
|4084x2722
|2.38 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|0
This work, Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle
Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem
