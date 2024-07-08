An Engine Pod Stand runs the length of a B-52 Stratofortress wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The new stands, designed by Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, a B-52 Stratofortress maintainer assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron, allows maintainers to work more safely and efficiently during B-52 Phase inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:22 Photo ID: 8522300 VIRIN: 240703-F-YH293-1021 Resolution: 4084x2722 Size: 2.38 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.