Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 3 of 6]

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    An Engine Pod Stand runs the length of a B-52 Stratofortress wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The new stands, designed by Tech. Sgt. Jermey Vickers, a B-52 Stratofortress maintainer assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron, allows maintainers to work more safely and efficiently during B-52 Phase inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:22
    Photo ID: 8522300
    VIRIN: 240703-F-YH293-1021
    Resolution: 4084x2722
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem
    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem
    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem
    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem
    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem
    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    307 MXS
    Engine Pod Stands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT