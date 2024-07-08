Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem [Image 1 of 6]

    Making a Stand: 307th Bomb Wing maintainer designs solution for 30-year-old problem

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Alexander Orta, with the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Michael Starkey, assigned to the 307th Maintenance Squadron, use a new Engine Pod Stand to perform a Phase inspection on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 3, 2024. The new stands allow several maintainers to access the jet simultaneously, improving efficiency and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:22
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    307th MXS
    Engine Pod Stands

