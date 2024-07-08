U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Britt, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight checks on a C-130J Super Hercules during a Maximum Generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024.The 86th AMXS is responsible for maintenance and repairs of C-130J aircraft on Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8520755
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-ER993-1178
|Resolution:
|6195x4756
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
