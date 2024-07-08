Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Britt, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight checks on a C-130J Super Hercules during a Maximum Generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024.The 86th AMXS is responsible for maintenance and repairs of C-130J aircraft on Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8520755
    VIRIN: 240702-F-ER993-1178
    Resolution: 6195x4756
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Royal Air Force (RAF)

