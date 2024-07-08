U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly in formation as part of a maximum generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The interfly mission and German terrain provide opportunities to strengthen personal and professional relationships and validate techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

