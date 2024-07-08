U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

A Royal Canadian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on an airfield at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The RCAF and Ramstein AB Airmen participated in a maximum generation effort to provide an opportunity to showcase the tactical capabilities of the C-130J in a dynamic environment, while executing a large formation mission with our NATO partners and Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|07.01.2024
|07.10.2024 05:25
|8520746
|240702-F-ER993-1001
|7360x4912
|1.25 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|4
|0
