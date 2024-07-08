U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Brown and Airman 1st Class Roshawn Kness, both 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, get ready to perform a post-flight check on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a maximum generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The 86th AMXS ensured optimal aircraft efficiency and maintenance during the effort to keep Ramstein AB mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE This work, U.S. and Canadian C-130J's aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman