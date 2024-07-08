Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Brown and Airman 1st Class Roshawn Kness, both 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, get ready to perform a post-flight check on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a maximum generation effort at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The 86th AMXS ensured optimal aircraft efficiency and maintenance during the effort to keep Ramstein AB mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 05:25
    VIRIN: 240702-F-ER993-1175
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
