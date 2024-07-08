U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

Royal Canadian Air Force Master Corporal Karl Langer, loadmaster instructor, checks an anchor cable inside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The RCAF and Ramstein AB Airmen took part in a maximum generation effort to project tactical airlift power with joint and NATO partners and to support training and real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

