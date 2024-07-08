Royal Canadian Air Force Master Corporal Karl Langer, loadmaster instructor, checks an anchor cable inside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The RCAF and Ramstein AB Airmen took part in a maximum generation effort to project tactical airlift power with joint and NATO partners and to support training and real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8520754
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-ER993-1004
|Resolution:
|4912x6113
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT