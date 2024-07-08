Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Royal Canadian Air Force service members conduct a pre-flight check on a container delivery system bundle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The bundles were used during a maximum generation effort to coordinate airdrops using both USAF and RCAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over a military drop zone in Eastern Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8520750
    VIRIN: 240702-F-ER993-1009
    Resolution: 6754x4731
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Royal Air Force (RAF)

