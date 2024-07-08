U.S. Airmen and Royal Canadian Air Force service members conduct a pre-flight check on a container delivery system bundle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The bundles were used during a maximum generation effort to coordinate airdrops using both USAF and RCAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over a military drop zone in Eastern Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8520750
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-ER993-1009
|Resolution:
|6754x4731
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
