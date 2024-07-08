U.S. and Canadian C-130J’s aircrews project power in Maximum Generation

U.S. Airmen and Royal Canadian Air Force service members conduct a pre-flight check on a container delivery system bundle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2024. The bundles were used during a maximum generation effort to coordinate airdrops using both USAF and RCAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over a military drop zone in Eastern Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

