86th MDS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Webb, incoming 86th Medical Squadron commander, speaks to the audience during the 86th MDS change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center July 3, 2024. Webb commissioned in 2000 through the Health Professions Scholarship Program and previously served as the commander of the 633d Medical Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

