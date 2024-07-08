Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 6]

    86th MDS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, receives guidon from Col. Irene Folaron, 86th Medical Squadron commander, as she relinquishes command during a ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The 86th MDS provides primary specialty and subspecialty medical care to over 235,000 beneficiaries in the European theater in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command

