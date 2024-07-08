86th MDS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, receives guidon from Col. Irene Folaron, 86th Medical Squadron commander, as she relinquishes command during a ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The 86th MDS provides primary specialty and subspecialty medical care to over 235,000 beneficiaries in the European theater in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

