U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, addresses the audience during the 86th Medical Squadron change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The ceremony signified the transfer of responsibilities from outgoing commander Col. Irene Folaron, to the incoming commander Col. Jason Webb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8520688 VIRIN: 240703-F-ER993-1026 Resolution: 2048x1516 Size: 539.31 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.