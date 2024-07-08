Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th MDS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, addresses the audience during the 86th Medical Squadron change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The ceremony signified the transfer of responsibilities from outgoing commander Col. Irene Folaron, to the incoming commander Col. Jason Webb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:48
    VIRIN: 240703-F-ER993-1026
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command

