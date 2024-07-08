86th MDS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, stands with Col. Irene Folaron, outgoing 86th Medical Squadron commander, and Col. Jason Webb, incoming 86th MDS commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The 86th MDS provides primary specialty and subspecialty medical care to more than 235,000 beneficiaries in the European theater to support service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

