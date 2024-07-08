Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 6]

    86th MDS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, passes a guidon to Col. Jason Webb, 86th Medical Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. Passing of the guidon represents the transfer of authority and responsibilities from one individual to another. Webb previously served as the commander of the 633d Medical Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8520686
    VIRIN: 240703-F-ER993-1061
    Resolution: 1711x1222
    Size: 402.18 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th MDS welcomes new commander
    86th MDS welcomes new commander
    86th MDS welcomes new commander
    86th MDS welcomes new commander
    86th MDS welcomes new commander
    86th MDS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT