86th MDS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, passes a guidon to Col. Jason Webb, 86th Medical Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. Passing of the guidon represents the transfer of authority and responsibilities from one individual to another. Webb previously served as the commander of the 633d Medical Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

