    86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 6]

    86th MDS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Annalynn Pilarca, 86th Medical Squadron emergency department flight commander, leads her flight during the 86th MDS change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The 86th MDS is the largest squadron at LRMC with 285 active duty and civilian personnel assigned to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and is the Department of Defense’s only Level II trauma center outside of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8520684
    VIRIN: 240703-F-ER993-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1248
    Size: 740.14 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

