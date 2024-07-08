U.S. Air Force Maj. Annalynn Pilarca, 86th Medical Squadron emergency department flight commander, leads her flight during the 86th MDS change of command ceremony at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, July 3, 2024. The 86th MDS is the largest squadron at LRMC with 285 active duty and civilian personnel assigned to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and is the Department of Defense’s only Level II trauma center outside of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8520684 VIRIN: 240703-F-ER993-1001 Resolution: 2048x1248 Size: 740.14 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th MDS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.