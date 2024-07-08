35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, renders his first salute to Team Misawa during the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Misawa City leaders attended the ceremony as a gesture of solidarity to Indo-Pacific interests shared by the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

