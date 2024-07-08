35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

