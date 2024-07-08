U.S. Air Force Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8520195
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-NU460-1222
|Resolution:
|7083x4722
|Size:
|32.75 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
