    35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

