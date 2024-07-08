35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, right, 35th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, passes a guidon to Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, left, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, during the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. The passing of the guidon signifies Richard relinquishing command of the 35th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

