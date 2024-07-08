From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, and Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th FW incoming commander, participates in the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. The ceremony marked the beginning of Davidson’s tour as the 35th Fighter Wing commander, responsible for the northernmost U.S. air base in Japan protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific and deterring adversaries through its presence, readiness, and ability to project air combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8520193 VIRIN: 240708-F-NU460-1050 Resolution: 7750x5167 Size: 29.99 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.