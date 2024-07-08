35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, and Col. Paul T. Davidson, 35th FW incoming commander, participates in the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. The ceremony marked the beginning of Davidson’s tour as the 35th Fighter Wing commander, responsible for the northernmost U.S. air base in Japan protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific and deterring adversaries through its presence, readiness, and ability to project air combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    PACAF
    Change of Command Ceremony
    USFJ
    5th Air Force
    Team Misawa

