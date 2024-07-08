35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, left, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, passes a guidon to Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing incoming commander, during the 35th FW change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2024. The passing of the guidon marks the beginning of Davidson’s tour as the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

