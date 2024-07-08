Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GAF Air Chief & 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24 [Image 9 of 9]

    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Da’vion Smith, a F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, directs Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, in a F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing during German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8518391
    VIRIN: 240702-F-RJ686-2053
    Resolution: 5782x3859
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GAF Air Chief & 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24
    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    German Air Force
    ALCOM
    freeandopenindopacific
    Arctic Defender
    Pacific Skies 24
    Pacific Skies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT