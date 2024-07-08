U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, taxis in a F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing as German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the chief of the German Air Force, follows in a PA-200 Tornado during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

