U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Da’vion Smith, a F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, conducts pre-flight operations during German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8518386
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-RJ686-1076
|Resolution:
|4287x2858
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GAF Air Chief & 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT