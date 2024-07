U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Da’vion Smith, a F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, conducts pre-flight operations during German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 21:35 Photo ID: 8518386 VIRIN: 240702-F-RJ686-1076 Resolution: 4287x2858 Size: 1.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GAF Air Chief & 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.