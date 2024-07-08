Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAF Air Chief & 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24 [Image 8 of 9]

    GAF Air Chief &amp; 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the chief of the German Air Force, lands a PA-200 Tornado after flying alongside U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    German Air Force
    ALCOM
    freeandopenindopacific
    Arctic Defender
    Pacific Skies 24
    Pacific Skies

