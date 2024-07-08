A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. The Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, providing power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
