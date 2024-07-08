U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, taxis before flying alongside German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the chief of the German Air Force, during

Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 2, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 21:35 Photo ID: 8518387 VIRIN: 240702-F-RJ686-1089 Resolution: 4477x2985 Size: 829.74 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GAF Air Chief & 11th Air Force commander fly fighters during Pacific Skies 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.