Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, right, poses for a photo aboard a C-17 Globemaster in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 2021. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (Courtesy photo)

