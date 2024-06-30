Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, left, stands with other defenders outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 2021. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (Courtesy photo)

