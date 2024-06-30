U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 422nd Security Forces Squadron Plans and Programs noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks during a recognition ceremony on RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2024. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8517432
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-KS661-1003
|Resolution:
|5818x3871
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
