Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 422nd Security Forces Squadron Plans and Programs noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks during a recognition ceremony on RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2024. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

