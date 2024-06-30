U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, left, pins an Air Medal to Tech. Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 422nd Security Forces Squadron Plans and Programs noncommissioned officer in charge, right, on RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2024. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:18 Photo ID: 8517430 VIRIN: 240605-F-KS661-1001 Resolution: 5709x3798 Size: 4.47 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.