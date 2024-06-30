Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE [Image 4 of 9]

    Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, left, stands with other defenders outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 2021. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8517433
    VIRIN: 240702-F-KS661-1004
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 450.49 KB
    Location: KABUL, AF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Medal
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Operation ALLIES REFUGE
    Kenneth Bish

