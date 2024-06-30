U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Bish, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, right, sits next to a UH-60 Black Hawk aboard a C-17 Globemaster in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 2021. Bish was one of only 229 personnel who received an Air Medal with a C-Device for his role as fly-away security during Operation ALLIES REFUGE. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8517438
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-KS661-1009
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|104.52 KB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pathfinder receives Air Medal for heroism during Operation ALLIES REFUGE
