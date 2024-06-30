Task Force 19 NCO Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt David Del Vecchio, a Marine Corps Instructor Water Survival (MCIWS), with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Maintenance Battalion, holds school circle in the Red Sea to explain basic water survival techniques during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchange leadership ethics, ethos and techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

