A Royal Jordanian service member attempts the "pull" technique in the Seven Foundational Movements during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchnage leadership ethics, ethos and techniques.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8516667
|VIRIN:
|240625-M-RV237-1031
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force 19 NCO Seminar [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
