Task Force 19 NCO Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps 1stSgt Grant Moran with Marine Corps Forces, Central command and Royal Jordanian service members conduct the "squat" technique in the Seven Foundational Movements during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchnage leadership ethics, ethos and techniques.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 Location: JO