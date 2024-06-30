U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Benjamin Dunham, with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Maintencance Battalion, explains the deadlift and the "pull" technique in the Seven Foundational Movements during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchnage leadership ethics, ethos and techniques.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8516668
|VIRIN:
|240625-M-RV237-1032
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force 19 NCO Seminar [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT