Task Force 19 NCO Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Benjamin Dunham, with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Maintencance Battalion, explains the deadlift and the "pull" technique in the Seven Foundational Movements during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchnage leadership ethics, ethos and techniques.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

