    Task Force 19 NCO Seminar [Image 10 of 21]

    Task Force 19 NCO Seminar

    JORDAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Benjamin Dunham, with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Maintencance Battalion, explains the deadlift and the "pull" technique in the Seven Foundational Movements during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchnage leadership ethics, ethos and techniques.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8516668
    VIRIN: 240625-M-RV237-1032
    Resolution: 6336x9504
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 19 NCO Seminar [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARCENT
    Jordan
    Marines
    TF19

