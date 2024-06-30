Task Force 19 NCO Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Xavier Tunstall with Marine Corps Forces, Central Command conducts a leg sweep on a Jordanian service member during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 26, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchange leadership ethics, ethos and techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
