Task Force 19 NCO Seminar

Jordanian Marine Col. Derar, the 77th Marine Battalion Commander with the Jordanian Royal Navy, hosts a meet and greet with U.S. Marines during the Task Force 19 Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership seminar in Aqaba, Jordan, June 25, 2024. The Non-commissioned leadership seminar is a course held between the U.S. and partner nations to exchnage leadership ethics, ethos and techniques.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

